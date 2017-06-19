Hun Sen marks day of his Khmer Rouge defection with Vietnam border crossing

Prime Minister Hun Sen walks across the Cambodia-Vietnam border yesterday to mark the 40th anniversary of his defection from the Khmer Rouge in an event held in Tbong Khmum province. Prime Minister Hun Sen yesterday used the 40th anniversary of his defection from the Khmer Rouge to re-enact his crossing into Vietnam, justify his decision to join the brewing plot by Cambodia's historical enemy to overthrow Pol Pot's bloody regime and warn his present-day enemies to "prepare their coffins".

