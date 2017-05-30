Hong Kong marks 28 years since bloody Tiananmen crackdown
A statue of Goddess of Democracy is displayed at Hong Kong's Victoria Park, Sunday, June 4, 2017. Thousands of Hong Kongers are expected at a candlelight vigil for victims of the Chinese government's brutal military crackdown nearly three decades ago on protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|5
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
