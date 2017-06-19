HKUST - " Seizing Opportunities Opened Up by the Belt and Road Initiative - Indonesia
As the "One Belt, One Road" initiative spearheaded by China continues to gain momentum, a prominent line-up of speakers provided a range of insights on the various ways that Hong Kong businesses and investors could stand to benefit. Organised by the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Business School with event partner United Overseas Bank , finance experts and an Indonesian government official speaking at an OBOR seminar discussed how Hong Kong and Indonesia can utilise OBOR activities to expand on well-established trade and commerce links, and potential projects that may help accelerate the internationalisation of the Renminbi .
