'Highly satisfactory' voter turnout in Cambodia commune election

PHNOM PENH: The communal election in Cambodia on Sunday recorded a "highly satisfactory" voter turnout of 85.74 per cent of the total registered voters, Cambodian election watchdog COMFREL told reporters after the poll closed. COMFREL said this year's voter turnout was higher than that of any elections in previous years, including the 65.1 per cent in the 2012 communal election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.