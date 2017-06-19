German found dead in Zamboanga del Norte
A GERMAN national was found dead in his home in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, the police said Monday. Police Regional Office Zamboanga Peninsula Information Officer Helen Galvez identified the German national as Harold Mol Ruphus, 60, a resident of the village of Ubay, Polanco, Zamboanga del Norte.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|4
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC