Geely acquires stake for RM460mil

KUALA LUMPUR: DRB-Hicom Bhd and Zhejiang Geely Holdings Group have inked a definitive agreement under which the latter will acquire a 49.9% stake in the national car manufacturer for RM460.3mil. Of the sum, RM170mil will be paid via a cash injection, with the remaining RM290mil as a transfer of Geely's Boyue sports utility vehicle platform to Proton.

Chicago, IL

