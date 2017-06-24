Geely acquires stake for RM460mil
KUALA LUMPUR: DRB-Hicom Bhd and Zhejiang Geely Holdings Group have inked a definitive agreement under which the latter will acquire a 49.9% stake in the national car manufacturer for RM460.3mil. Of the sum, RM170mil will be paid via a cash injection, with the remaining RM290mil as a transfer of Geely's Boyue sports utility vehicle platform to Proton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne...
|Jun 21
|Rolando
|1
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May '17
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|4
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC