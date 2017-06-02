Four students killed in Kuala Krai accident to be buried in single grave
KUALA KRAI: The remains of four of the seven tahfiz school students who were killed in an accident here will be buried in a single grave. said the remains of the other three students would be brought back by their families for burial in Bachok and Dabong in Kelantan, and Pattani in southern Thailand.
