Four Dead In Three Separate Shooting ...

Four Dead In Three Separate Shooting Incidents In Southern Thailand

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Four people were killed in three separate shooting incidents in the restive provinces of Pattani and Narathiwat in southern Thailand this evening. According to Pattani police chief Maj Gen Piyawat Chalermsi, the first incident occurred at 5pm local time in the district of Thung Yang Daeng in Pattani when a local volunteer was shot dead while returning from buying food for breaking of fast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 5
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,879 • Total comments across all topics: 281,716,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC