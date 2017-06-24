Fire destroys P2-M government propert...

Fire destroys P2-M government properties in Pagadian City

AT LEAST P2 million worth of government properties went up in smoke in an almost two-hour fire in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the police said Saturday. The Zamboanga del Sur Police Provincial Office reported that the fire broke out around 1:20 a.m. Thursday, June 22, in the village of San Francisco, Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

