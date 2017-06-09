Filipinos sentenced to death over Lah...

Filipinos sentenced to death over Lahad Datu intrusion

14 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

PUTRAJAYA: Nine Filipino men have been sentenced to death by the Court of Appeal for waging war against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in relation to the Lahad Datu intrusion four years ago. Justice Mohd Zawawi Salleh, who chaired the three-member panel, overturned the natural life sentence meted out by the Kota Kinabalu High Court on July 26 last year.

Read more at The Star Online.

Chicago, IL

