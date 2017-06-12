Fight in Marawi resets ties between P...

Fight in Marawi resets ties between Philippines and US

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

"This is really their sentiment, our soldiers are really pro-American, that I cannot deny," lamented Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte shortly after it became clear that American Special Forces were aiding the battle to liberate Marawi from an Islamic State-affiliated group. Duterte even suggested his generals may have unilaterally decided to seek American help without his consent, claiming: "I never approached any American."

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 4
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,501 • Total comments across all topics: 281,871,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC