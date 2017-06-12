Fight in Marawi resets ties between Philippines and US

"This is really their sentiment, our soldiers are really pro-American, that I cannot deny," lamented Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte shortly after it became clear that American Special Forces were aiding the battle to liberate Marawi from an Islamic State-affiliated group. Duterte even suggested his generals may have unilaterally decided to seek American help without his consent, claiming: "I never approached any American."

