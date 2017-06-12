Feud heats up between Singapore PM, siblings

A lengthy tussle heated up Wednesday between Singapore's prime minister and his siblings over the last wishes of their father, the founding leader of the city-state. The feud offers a rare glimpse into cracks in the prominent family after the death of Lee Kuan Yew, who led Singapore with an iron grip for more than three decades and is credited with transforming the resource poor island into a wealthy bustling financial hub with low crime and almost zero corruption.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.