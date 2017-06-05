Ex-RCAF commander Nhek Bun Chhay accu...

Ex-RCAF commander Nhek Bun Chhay accused of disloyalty, stripped of role

Pnompenh Post

Nhek Bun Chhay, president of the Khmer National United Party and former commander of Cambodia's military under the royalist-led government of the 1990s, was stripped of his role as an adviser to the government and forced to surrender his firearms because he was "no longer loyal", Defence Minister Tea Banh said yesterday.

Chicago, IL

