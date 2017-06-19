Eligible voters will get new chance to register
The estimated 1.8 million eligible voters who did not register to vote during last year's mass enrollment will from September be given their final chance to register before the July 2018 national election, with monitors yesterday urging migrant workers to return and enroll.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.
