East-west coastal railway link mulled

12 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Almost all travel between Chumphon, on the Gulf, and Ranong, on the Andaman Sea, is by bus, passenger van or private transportation. A plan for yet another railway development, this time connecting the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, is off to a positive start after authorities agreed to conduct a detailed study on the proposed Chumphon-Ranong route.

Chicago, IL

