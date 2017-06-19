East-west coastal railway link mulled
Almost all travel between Chumphon, on the Gulf, and Ranong, on the Andaman Sea, is by bus, passenger van or private transportation. A plan for yet another railway development, this time connecting the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, is off to a positive start after authorities agreed to conduct a detailed study on the proposed Chumphon-Ranong route.
