East Timor arrests 2 foreigners who fled from Bali prison

Authorities in East Timor arrested two foreign inmates who escaped from a prison in neighbouring Indonesia's resort island of Bali and plan to return them, police said. Bulgarian Dimitar Nikolov Iliev, 43, and Indian Sayed Mohammed Said, 31, were among four foreign inmates who escaped Monday from the Kerobokan penitentiary in Bali provincial capital, Denpasar, through a 50-by-70-centimetre hole found under the walls that connects to a 15-meter-long water tunnel heading toward a main street.

