East Timor arrests 2 foreigners who f...

East Timor arrests 2 foreigners who fled from Bali prison

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Chilliwack Times

Bulgarian Dimitar Nikolov Iliev, 43, and Indian Sayed Mohammed Said, 31, were among four foreign inmates who escaped Monday from the Kerobokan penitentiary in Bali provincial capital, Denpasar, through a 50-by-70- hole found under the walls that connects to a 15-meter-long water tunnel heading toward a main street. The two men were recaptured by East Timor maritime police on Thursday near a port in the capital city of Dili, said East Timor police chief Julio da Costa Hornay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chilliwack Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne... Jun 21 Rolando 1
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May '17 Mitts Gold Plated... 4
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,169 • Total comments across all topics: 281,982,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC