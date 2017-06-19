East Timor arrests 2 foreigners who fled from Bali prison

Bulgarian Dimitar Nikolov Iliev, 43, and Indian Sayed Mohammed Said, 31, were among four foreign inmates who escaped Monday from the Kerobokan penitentiary in Bali provincial capital, Denpasar, through a 50-by-70- hole found under the walls that connects to a 15-meter-long water tunnel heading toward a main street. The two men were recaptured by East Timor maritime police on Thursday near a port in the capital city of Dili, said East Timor police chief Julio da Costa Hornay.

