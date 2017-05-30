Duterte says IS not behind casino attack

A suspected gunman is seen in the Resorts World Manila entertainment complex in Pasay city, metro Manila, Philippines in a picture taken from close circuit television handed out by Philippine National Police and released on June 2, 2017. Photo - Philippine National Police/Handout via Reuters A suspected gunman is seen in the Resorts World Manila entertainment complex in Pasay city, metro Manila, Philippines in a picture taken from close circuit television handed out by Philippine National Police and released on June 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.