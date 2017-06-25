Drug syndicate members shoot cop in Zamboanga del Norte
A POLICEMAN was wounded in a gun attack perpetrated by suspected members of a drug syndicate in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, the police reported on Sunday, June 25. The Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Police Office said the incident took place at 7:29 p.m. in the village of Lanawan, Salug municipality. One of the three suspects was identified as Omar Diolagla Quillo, an alleged member of the Phillip Malon drug group.
