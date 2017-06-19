Disparate charges in bride-trafficking case

Khim Chantrea, 23, one of four accused of trafficking brides to China, is escorted by officials after his hearing earlier this month at the Phnom Penh Municipal Court. Four people accused of attempting to traffic Cambodian women into China's bridal trade were given disparate sentences in a verdict handed down on Friday, which could see three of the perpetrators released as early as next month.

