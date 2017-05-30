Defense Sec'y Mattis seeks continuity...

Defense Sec'y Mattis seeks continuity in policy toward Asia

The Trump administration is aiming for continuity in Asia policy, sticking broadly with the approach its predecessors have taken by emphasizing diplomacy and cooperation with allies, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis indicated Friday. Mattis outlined the Trump administration's approach in remarks to reporters traveling with him to Singapore, where he will deliver a policy speech at an international security conference Saturday and meet with several Asian counterparts.

Chicago, IL

