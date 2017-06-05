CPP lead in popular vote slim, say NGOs
Preliminary returns from Sunday's commune elections appear to show a tighter popular vote than the breakdown of communes won would seem to suggest, with the CNRP raking in an estimated 45 percent of votes to the CPP's 48 percent, according to a coalition of NGOs. Though the figures were based only on a sample of polling stations, the Situation Room an election monitoring group made up of watchdogs and human rights organisations - said in a statement that it believes the projections "are 95 percent accurate".
