CNRP takes decisive victory in Kampong Cham
Jubilant cheers resounded at the Cambodia National Rescue Party headquarters in Kampong Cham last night as the party transformed its solid support base in the province into an undeniable stronghold. The opposition party declared victory in the province as night fell, with unverified preliminary results - released by government-aligned media outlet Fresh News - showing it having won a decisive 76 communes out of 109 in yesterday's local elections.
