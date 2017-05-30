CNRP gets approval to hold final rally in city after ruling party

After days of haggling , the opposition was yesterday granted permission to conduct its final rally of the commune election campaign in Phnom Penh today, though it will have to wait a few hours for a Cambodian People's Party's rally featuring Prime Minister Hun Sen to clear the route first. After a meeting with the two major parties, Phnom Penh municipality spokesman Met Measpheakdey said the CNRP had agreed to move its rally's starting point to Wat Chas on Chroy Changvar peninsula, instead of its earlier request to begin from the old Freedom Park near Wat Phnom.

