CNRP gets approval to hold final rally in city after ruling party
After days of haggling , the opposition was yesterday granted permission to conduct its final rally of the commune election campaign in Phnom Penh today, though it will have to wait a few hours for a Cambodian People's Party's rally featuring Prime Minister Hun Sen to clear the route first. After a meeting with the two major parties, Phnom Penh municipality spokesman Met Measpheakdey said the CNRP had agreed to move its rally's starting point to Wat Chas on Chroy Changvar peninsula, instead of its earlier request to begin from the old Freedom Park near Wat Phnom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|5
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC