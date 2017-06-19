China's project

An exhibition board on the Sino-Thai high-speed rail project, which was handed over for Chinese development without undergoing a bidding process.a As Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha's government pushes for the Thai-Sino high-speed train project by invoking special powers under Section 44, questions over transparency and possible breaches of ethics have come to the fore. With the use of this special section under the interim charter, the regime can bypass relevant laws seen as stumbling blocks that hinder the project's progress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.