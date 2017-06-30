China flexes military muscle in Hong ...

China flexes military muscle in Hong Kong during Xi's visit

President Xi Jinping inspected troops based in Hong Kong on Friday as he asserted China's authority over the former British colony, where anti-China sentiment has been on the rise since Beijing took control 20 years ago. Xi rode in an open-top jeep past rows of soldiers lined up on an airstrip on his visit to the People's Liberation Army garrison.

