Charges laid against captain over threat to Hun Sen

Leang Leala, a Ministry of Interior captain, could face up to two years in prison for allegedly threatening the life of Prime Minister Hun on social media. Facebook A Ministry of Interior captain faces up to two years in prison after he was charged yesterday with making a death threat against Prime Minister Hun Sen. Leang La, who works at the ministry's General Department of Logistics and Finance, was charged at the Phnom Penh Municipal Court after he allegedly used his Facebook account, under the name Leang Leala, to warn Hun Sen he would soon be "meeting his maker" and that his family should go into "exile before 2018".

