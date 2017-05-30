Cambodia's ruler warns opposition not to challenge vote

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, center, of Cambodian People's Party , waves from a truck as he leads a rally in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, during the last day of campaigning Friday, June 2, 2017, ahead of the June 4 communal elections. less Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, center, of Cambodian People's Party , waves from a truck as he leads a rally in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, during the last day of campaigning Friday, June 2, 2017, ahead of the ... more Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, center of Cambodian People's Party , waves from a truck as he leads a rally during in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, during the last day of campaigning Friday, June 2, 2017, ahead of the June 4 communal elections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.