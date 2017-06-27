Cambodia's Hun Sen orders probe into ...

Cambodia's Hun Sen orders probe into rights group

Yesterday Read more: Bangkok Post

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered an investigation on Wednesday into The Situation Room, a consortium of rights groups which criticised local elections this month that handed a victory to Hun Sen's ruling party. Speaking on the 66th anniversary of his ruling Cambodian People's Party , Hun Sen ordered a probe into the groups which monitored the June 4 commune elections.

