Cambodians vote in local election seen as test for strongman Hun Sen

Cambodians voted on Sunday in local elections seen as a test of support for authoritarian Prime Minister Hun Sen, one of Asia's longest serving leaders, ahead of a 2018 general election. Hun Sen's warnings of violence if his party does not keep control in the elections and the arrests and intimidation of critics have drawn accusations from human rights groups that his government is undermining democracy.

Chicago, IL

