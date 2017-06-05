Cambodian man killed by wild elephant

Cambodian man killed by wild elephant

A Cambodian man was stamped and killed by a wild elephant Thursday in a forest near the Vietnam border and about 400km northeast of Phnom Penh. Keo Sopheak, chief of the environment department in northeastern Mondulkiri province, told Kyodo News by telephone on Friday that the incident took place at 3.30pm the previous day when two people were hunting for mushrooms in a forest when they encountered a herd of wild elephants.

