Cambodian man killed by wild elephant
A Cambodian man was stamped and killed by a wild elephant Thursday in a forest near the Vietnam border and about 400km northeast of Phnom Penh. Keo Sopheak, chief of the environment department in northeastern Mondulkiri province, told Kyodo News by telephone on Friday that the incident took place at 3.30pm the previous day when two people were hunting for mushrooms in a forest when they encountered a herd of wild elephants.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|5
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
