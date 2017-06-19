Cambodian local election results offe...

Cambodian local election results offer hope to opposition

15 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Final results of Cambodia's local elections this month confirm the dominance of Prime Minister Hun Sen's ruling party, but a strong showing by the opposition saw its prospects boosted for next year's general election. The results issued Sunday by the National Election Committee show the ruling Cambodian People's Party capturing 1,156 of the country's 1,646 communes, and the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party winning 489 in the June 4 polls.

