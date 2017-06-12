Cambodian election was neither free n...

Cambodian election was neither free nor fair - watchdog

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

A Buddhist monk casts his vote during local elections in Phnom Penh, Cambodia June 4, 2017. Source: Reuters/Samrang Pring WHILE the Cambodian opposition party made significant gains in June's local elections, they did so in a deeply hostile environment, says Human Rights Watch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 4
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,289 • Total comments across all topics: 281,743,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC