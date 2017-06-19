Cambodian eatery offers 'Pol Pot' ric...

Cambodian eatery offers 'Pol Pot' rice porridge

A Cambodian food stall began on Monday serving a thin, watery rice porridge that almost everyone had to eat during the 1970s rule of the Khmer Rouge, who were responsible for one of the worst genocides of the 20th century. A bowl of watery rice porridge is seen in a restaurant in Siem Reap province, Cambodia, on Monday.

Chicago, IL

