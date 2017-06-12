Burmese cooking delights, surprises a...

Burmese cooking delights, surprises at Cetana Mon Myanmar Restaurant in El Monte

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Suggested dishes: Fried Tofu , Samusa , Fish Cake Salad , Fried Squash , Pickled Mango Salad , Satay , Mohinga Fish Soup , Coconut Noodle Soup , Thick Noodle Salad with Chicken , Rice Salad with Fried Egg , Tea Leaf Salad , Fried Rice , Curry Chicken , Chili Pork Curry , Beef Curry , Mutton Curry , Prawn Curry Cetana Mon Myanmar Restaurant sits just a few doors down from the Ocean Bo Dim Sum Café, which, its name to the contrary, does not serve dim sum all day but only during the traditional noonish dim sum hours. You show up in the evening, and you can enjoy a menu of seafood and barbecue - all the expected dishes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 4
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,295 • Total comments across all topics: 281,750,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC