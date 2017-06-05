Bodies and aircraft debris found in s...

Bodies and aircraft debris found in search for Burma plane

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

A navy ship has found bodies and aircraft debris in the seas off Burma while searching for a military transport plane carrying 120 people, a spokesman said. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/bodies-and-aircraft-debris-found-in-search-for-burma-plane-35801897.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35801896.ece/2994b/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-9687edba-2ddd-4548-8136-0ab78632657f_I1.jpg A navy ship has found bodies and aircraft debris in the seas off Burma while searching for a military transport plane carrying 120 people, a spokesman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 5
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,257 • Total comments across all topics: 281,632,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC