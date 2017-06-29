Blaze damages casino in Bavet; none injured
Heavy smoke billows from Le Macau Casino Hotel after a fire broke out there yesterday in Svay Rieng province's Bavet town. FRESH NEWS A fire broke out at Le Macao Casino Hotel in Svay Rieng's Bavet town yesterday, injuring none but seriously damaging the building, according to local authorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne...
|Jun 21
|Rolando
|1
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May '17
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|4
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC