Blaze damages casino in Bavet; none injured

12 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

Heavy smoke billows from Le Macau Casino Hotel after a fire broke out there yesterday in Svay Rieng province's Bavet town. FRESH NEWS A fire broke out at Le Macao Casino Hotel in Svay Rieng's Bavet town yesterday, injuring none but seriously damaging the building, according to local authorities.

