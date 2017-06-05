Beyond Beauty director killed in Hualien helicopter crash: Reports
SINGAPORE: Acclaimed photographer Chi Po-lin, who directed the award-winning documentary Beyond Beauty: Taiwan from Above, was one of three people who died on Saturday when the helicopter they were on crashed in Taiwan's Hualien county. Three people were on board the helicopter when it crashed shortly before noon in a mountainous area, local media reported, citing Hualien police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|5
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC