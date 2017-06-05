Beyond Beauty director killed in Hual...

Beyond Beauty director killed in Hualien helicopter crash: Reports

SINGAPORE: Acclaimed photographer Chi Po-lin, who directed the award-winning documentary Beyond Beauty: Taiwan from Above, was one of three people who died on Saturday when the helicopter they were on crashed in Taiwan's Hualien county. Three people were on board the helicopter when it crashed shortly before noon in a mountainous area, local media reported, citing Hualien police.

Chicago, IL

