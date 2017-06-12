Australian nurse in Cambodia surrogacy case says she is innocent
Cambodia banned commercial surrogacy after becoming a popular destination for would-be parents seeking women to give birth to their children An Australian nurse denied running an illegal surrogacy service in Cambodia when her trial began Tuesday, the first case of its kind in the country that recently banned the practice. Tammy Davis-Charles, 49, was arrested in late November with two Cambodians and accused of recruiting foreign couples and Cambodian surrogate mothers to a clinic in the capital Phnom Penh.
