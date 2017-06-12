Australian nurse denies charges as su...

Australian nurse denies charges as surrogacy trial kicks off

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

Jailed Australian Tammy Davis-Charles, 49, an alleged surrogacy agent, sits in a prison van as she travels to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court yesterday. STR/AFP An Australian nurse denied she was the chief orchestrator of a number of surrogate pregnancies at the Phnom Penh Municipal Court yesterday in the opening of Cambodia's first-ever surrogacy trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 4
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,836 • Total comments across all topics: 281,763,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC