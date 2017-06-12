Aspirin may cut breast cancer risk fo...

Aspirin may cut breast cancer risk for women with diabetes

Researchers have long known that diabetes can increase a woman's risk of breast cancer. A new study, however, suggests that this risk could be significantly reduced with long-term use of low-dose aspirin.

