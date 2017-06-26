AEC Feed

AEC Feed

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Thai energy company PTT is investigating a shutdown at a natural gas field in the Malaysia-Thailand Joint Development Area in the Gulf of Thailand, it said. PTT said Sunday it is also carrying out relief measures to power plants and gas stations after the JDA's A-18 block stopped operating on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne... Jun 21 Rolando 1
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May '17 Mitts Gold Plated... 4
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,222 • Total comments across all topics: 282,054,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC