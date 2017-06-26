AEC Feed
Thai energy company PTT is investigating a shutdown at a natural gas field in the Malaysia-Thailand Joint Development Area in the Gulf of Thailand, it said. PTT said Sunday it is also carrying out relief measures to power plants and gas stations after the JDA's A-18 block stopped operating on Saturday.
