Adding meaning to life with numbers
Sharing insights: World Bank Group country manager for Malaysia Faris Hadad-Zervos, Dr Mohd Uzir, Malaysia Economic Association president Tan Sri Dr Sulaiman Mahbob, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation director of data economy Dr Karl Ng and co-author of the latest Malaysia Economic Monitor Dr Kenneth Simler at the panel session during the launch of World Bank's Malaysia Economic Monitor at Sasana Kijang in Kuala Lumpur. IMAGINE knowing which stretch of road near your home has the highest accident rate, or having access to statistics that showed which part of your city is more prone to crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne...
|Jun 21
|Rolando
|1
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May '17
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|4
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC