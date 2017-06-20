Aboitiz Group gathers 1.5T team members for Brigada Eskwela
School-ready. More than 100 employees of AboitizPower subsidiary Therma Visayas, Inc. repaint classrooms and chairs in the host communities of its baseload power plant project in Toledo City in support of Brigada Eskwela.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|4
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC