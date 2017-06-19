A raw deal?

A boy at the Bang Pa-in station at Chiang Rak Noi in Ayutthaya looks at a model of part of the planned Thai-Chinese double-track railway network to the North and Northeast. Despite repeated assurances to the contrary from the government of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the planned Thai-Chinese high-speed rail continues to attract scepticism.

