8 people injured in Zamboanga highway...

8 people injured in Zamboanga highway accident

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Sun-Star

EIGHT people, including a physician, were injured when the vehicle they were riding crashed on a pile of hollow blocks and a parked tractor after evading a carabao pulled sledge in Zamboanga del Norte, the police said Wednesday, June 28. The Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Police Office said that the incident took placed around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the village of Bago, Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte. The victims were identified as the following: Dr. Marcelito Lacaya, 58; Melvin Salinas, 50; Maritoni Lacaya, 56; Doris Bataga, 59; Abigail Khio, 51; Rene Hernan, 39; and, Lester Abog, 31, all government employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne... Jun 21 Rolando 1
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May '17 Mitts Gold Plated... 4
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,684 • Total comments across all topics: 282,089,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC