5 Malaysians face murder charge over ...

5 Malaysians face murder charge over bullying death

Five young people in Malaysia who attacked and killed a teenager for being effeminate are expected to be charged with murder, police said Friday in a case that has drawn national attention to bullying. National police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said the case was classified as murder after T. Nhaveen died of his injuries.

