5 Malaysians face murder charge over bullying death
In this June 12, 2017 photo, an unidentified relative of Malaysian teenager T. Nhaveen shows a picture with the teenager, outside Penang Island General Hospital in Penang, Malaysia. Malaysia's police chief said the death of Nhaveen who was allegedly assaulted for being effeminate is being investigated as a murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|4
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC