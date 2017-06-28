2 crime group members surrender in Zamboanga Sibugay
TWO members of a criminal group suspected to have ties with the Abu Sayyaf Group and the local Maute Terror Group surrendered to the police in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, Tuesday, June 27. Senior Superintendent Nestor Tiempo, acting Zamboanga Sibugay police director, identified them as Hussein Abbas and his twin brother, Hassan, both residents of the village of Kasigpitan, Talusan, Zamboanga Sibugay. Tiempo said the Abbas twins, who have pending warrant of arrest for robbery with homicide, surrendered around 2:20 p.m. at the Municipal Police Station of Talusan.
