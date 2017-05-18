Witness urged to drop charges in Mae Hong Son underage sex scandal, says Boonyarit

The mother of the teenage girl who reportedly provided sex service to a senior official as part of the Mae Hong Son forced prostitution ring had claimed that she was asked not to pursue charges against the accused official, Federation of Assistant District Chiefs of Thailand chairman Boonyarit Nipawanit said on Friday. Boonyarit said the Nonthaburi-based Tambon Ban Mai Administrative Organisation president would also request that the Department of Special Investigation to take up the investigation into the scandal to ensure justice for all sides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.